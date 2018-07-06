No cook plant based meals from Cherry Creek Nutrition

Ideas from Cherry Creek Nutrition.
Chocolate Hummus
1 can Kuner’s® Black Beans, drained and rinsed
4 Tbsp. cocoa powder (unsweetened)
3 Tbsp. maple syrup
2 Tbsp. peanut butter
1/4 tsp. salt
Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Process until smooth. Serve alongside apple slices and strawberries for dipping.
Mediterranean Garbanzo, Quinoa Salad
1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo Beans, drained & rinsed
1/2 cucumber, diced
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup crumbled feta
4 oz. arugula
1 cup quinoa, cooked
Dressing
1/2 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. Italian Herbs (dried)
1/2 tsp. garlic salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, put in arugula topped with beans, cucumber, red pepper and feta. Once quinoa is cooked, pour on top of arugula, garbanzo bean mixture- gently stir. Gradually pour dressing over all and mix together. Enjoy!
Caprese Zoodle Salad
3-4 Zucchini, spiralized or buy container of pre-spiralized
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1 cup mini fresh mozzarella, bite size
Pour spiralized zucchini in a bowl. Sprinkle basil over and fresh mozzarella. Top with all of the remaining ingredients, gently stir and let marinate for 15 minutes. EnjoyAlertMe