No cook plant based meals from Cherry Creek Nutrition

Ideas from Cherry Creek Nutrition.

Chocolate Hummus

1 can Kuner’s® Black Beans, drained and rinsed

4 Tbsp. cocoa powder (unsweetened)

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. peanut butter

1/4 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Process until smooth. Serve alongside apple slices and strawberries for dipping.

Mediterranean Garbanzo, Quinoa Salad

1 can Kuner’s® Garbanzo Beans, drained & rinsed

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup crumbled feta

4 oz. arugula

1 cup quinoa, cooked

Dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. Italian Herbs (dried)

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, put in arugula topped with beans, cucumber, red pepper and feta. Once quinoa is cooked, pour on top of arugula, garbanzo bean mixture- gently stir. Gradually pour dressing over all and mix together. Enjoy!

Caprese Zoodle Salad

3-4 Zucchini, spiralized or buy container of pre-spiralized

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 cup mini fresh mozzarella, bite size

Pour spiralized zucchini in a bowl. Sprinkle basil over and fresh mozzarella. Top with all of the remaining ingredients, gently stir and let marinate for 15 minutes. Enjoy