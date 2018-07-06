Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss Tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the summer parties you are bound to be drinking alcohol. Dr. Angela Tran has some easy tips you can follow if you are on a nutrition plan. She is the founder of Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss and takes a fresh approach to getting healthy. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss has some many advantages over other programs. It is a holistic approach that includes a medical consultation, a nutrition component, exercise and behavioral therapy. Dr. Tran can even help the busiest of professionals struggling with their weight. If you call today, you will receive a 60 minute consultation free. That's a $295 value. That includes a full metabolic report. You can also schedule online today by visiting Denverweightlossclinic.com. Find out where you stand and how you can get back on track before the holidays. Call Today 303-321-0023