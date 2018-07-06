Indulge on this childhood treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember the marshmallow bars you used to make as a kid, now you can go back in time and eat them but with a brand new twist. Joana and Paula try out all the flavors you can get in The Marshinator. Fruity Pebbles, Peanut Butter, S'mores, Cookies and Cream and the Original of course. You can even eat this on some diet plans too according to celebrity trainers Chris and Heidi Powell.