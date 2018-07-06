Friday forecast looks mainly dry, toasty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An upper level high pressure system will bring quiet, warmer weather to the region during the upcoming weekend. Temperatures on Friday will return to the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out during the afternoon hours, mainly along the Foothills and west metro.

Saturday and Sunday both look dry along the Front Range, with isolated showers expected across the central mountains and western slope. In Denver, expect a mixture of sun and clouds, breezy conditions with highs in the middle 90s.

This weather pattern will continue through the start of the upcoming work week, with dry conditions in Denver, I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with mountain showers possible. Temperatures will remain above average, reaching the mid-to-lower 90s through Tuesday.

Changes will start to move in by Wednesday, as a slight chance for rain moves east. Temperatures will also slowly start to drop into the low 90s, seasonal for mid-July. Thursday looks like the best chance for isolated showers in the Denver metro area.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.