Fort Collins hiker missing since Saturday

A missing hiker was reported to Fort Collins Police late Thursday afternoon when a friend became concerned that Joseph Perri, 38, had not returned from his hike that began last Saturday.

Perri was last known to be hiking in the Mount Meeker area of Rocky Mountain National Park. On June 30, Perri texted a friend a photograph of himself from the summit of Mount Meeker.

After rangers were notified of the missing man, they located Perri’s car in the parking lot at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead.

Late yesterday, before nightfall, a Flight For Life Air Ambulance assisted park staff by conducting a brief aerial search near the summit of Mount Meeker.

Early Friday, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members began ground search efforts.

The search efforts will focus on the summit of Mount Meeker and ridge lines extending off of Mount Meeker above tree line.

Northern Colorado Helitack will assist with aerial search efforts Friday, pending weather and conditions.

Perri was day hiking and was expected out on Saturday, June 30. Perri’s destination was believed to be the summit of Mount Meeker.

In the photograph he texted, he was wearing a tan full brim hat, sunglasses, and red backpack.

He has minimal equipment and may have a yellow rain jacket and yellow orange puffy jacket. He had no known tent or camping equipment. Perri is 5-feet-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since Saturday, June 30.

Especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues.

Call 970- 586-1204 if you believe you have information about Perri’s disappearance.