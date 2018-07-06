Community gathers to celebrate life of murdered teenager Reese Cobb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a vigil at East High School on Friday night for the football player who was killed earlier in the week on East Colfax Avenue.

17-year-old Reese Grant-Cobb just graduated and was all set to go to college.

Dozens of people showed up to celebrate his life at a vigil at East. The stands were packed and the football field was filled.

“This is where he spent most of his days at," Darnell Webb, one of Cobb's coaches said. “It crushes your heart.”

Coaches say Cobb was a kind person, a good person. One of his coaches said he talked about the future and told him he wanted to be an engineer.

His teammates said he wasn't just a friend, but a brother.

“Young kids shouldn’t have to be getting taken away," Webb said.

“It’s hard ya' know, it’s hard to know that Reese had to go," Brandon Carreras, a teammate said.

The vigil wasn't to make matters worse, and talk about how he died, but to celebrate how he lived.

We're told he was a soft soul. Loved ones say he was a gentle giant.

“He wanted to do the right things with his life," Webb said.

"I know that he’s in a better place," Carreras said.

Cobb's birthday is later this month. His mom now wants to make that a day of service.

This is the second vigil for Cobb. Both were well-attended.

Police are still looking for suspects in his death.