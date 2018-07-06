Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper, Sen. Gardner visit wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lake Christine Fire near Basalt, Colorado continues to burn Friday night. We got a new look at the damage left behind.

Three homes have been destroyed and it has burned almost 5,300 acres.

Two people face arson charges for starting the fire by firing tracer bullets at a gun range Tuesday.

Friday morning, Governor John Hickenlooper and Senator Cory Gardner visited the command center at the Lake Christine Fire.

"Obviously something like that should never happen when you have fire restrictions like we had in place - we'll figure out why it happened and make sure it doesn't happen again - I guarantee it," Hickenlooper said about the firing of tracer rounds at the gun range.

The incident commander also told lawmakers about a new danger to their firefighting efforts: drones.

The air assault on the fire had to abruptly shut down Thursday because someone was flying their drone over the fire.

Friday night, evacuations were lifted "for areas North of Hwy 82 & West of El Jebel Rd. Upper Cattle Creek Rd. will remain closed, as will any roads only accessible by Upper Cattle Creek Rd," the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.