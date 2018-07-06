× Campfires banned in Rocky Mountain National Park for first time in 6 years

One of Colorado’s most popular national parks has banned all campfires to avoid starting any new wildfires.

Under the ban that took effect Friday, campfires are not permitted anywhere in Rocky Mountain National Park. Petroleum-fueled stoves and grills with on and off switches are still permitted in the park, which was visited by 4.4 million people last year.

Map & List: Wildfires burning in Colorado

The park says the decision was based on the extreme fire danger, the extended weather forecast and the current level of fire activity in the state.

The last time campfires were banned there was in June 2012, another very dry period.

Varying degrees of fire restrictions are in place on many other federal lands in Colorado. Fire bans have also been enacted by many counties.