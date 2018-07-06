Barre with a Bounce

It is the newest trend at Barre Forte in Highlands Ranch the Barre Rebound class. It offers all your cardio, the balance of barre and booty and core work too. You can potentially burn anywhere from 800 to 1,000 calories in an hour. The bounce also has such great benefits for the lymphatic system. Check it out. Colorado's Best viewers get their first class for $10, you can also apply that to an unlimited pass for the month. Call them at 303-218-7765AlertMe
