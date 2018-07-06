× Arvada nursing home caretaker accused of assaulting Alzheimers patient

ARVADA, Colo. — Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Gwendolyn Kentris, after months of investigating an elder abuse case at an Arvada nursing home.

A 41-page report details how seven witnesses describe what happened between Kentris and a 74-year-old woman with Alzheimers at Ralston Creek Neighborhood Assisted Living.

Several witnesses told police Kentris pushed the elderly woman, pinned her to the bed crossing her arms, and even swearing at her. One witness told police the victim was traumatized saying “she’s gonna’ kill me, she’s gonna’ kill me.”

Police found multiple bruises and cuts on the elderly woman’s body, and later found that she had a fractured wrist, according to the report.

The report says Kentris denies swearing at the victim, but admits to holding the elderly woman locked in her room for 20-30 minutes which is against the rules. Kentris told police she received no formal training, beyond a four-day orientation.

Kentris has a lengthy criminal history, including more than a dozen assault and drug-related felony convictions.

FOX31 reached out to Ralston Creek, and its parent company Haverland Carter Lifestyle Group in New Mexico to ask questions about the background check process, but did not hear back.

The warrant for Kentris’ arrest includes charges of assault and false imprisonment.