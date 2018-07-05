Video: Tornado forms in Park County for only 6th time in recorded history

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — A tornado touched down near the Park County town of Fairplay on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed a twister had been observed.

This is only with sixth tornado to form in Park County since records began in 1950, the NWS tweeted.

The tornado was about 10 miles from where the Weston Pass fire is burning.

FOX31 viewer Ashley Gill captured the tornado and the smoke from the fire on camera.

