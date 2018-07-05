× Tree trimmer airlifted to hospital following chainsaw accident in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A man trimming a tree with a chainsaw has been airlifted to a hospital after injuring his mid-section and arm, neighbors said.

Rescuers were called to the 9200 block of High Street after the accident happened.

They removed him from the tree and transported him from the neighborhood via helicopter to the hospital.

The man’s conditions was unknown.

This story is developing, and it will be updated.