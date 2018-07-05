The heat returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers & thunderstorms will be around this evening across metro Denver and the Front Range. Some of these storms could drop heavy rain & small hail. There will also be gusty wind & lightning. The storms will slowly move east around 10PM, but lingering showers could last until after midnight. It's all good moisture that we clearly need.

The hot & dry weather takes over again starting on Friday and lasting through much of next week. As a matter of fact, the next best chance for scattered storms doesn't arrive until Thursday. And, we will be baking in the heat with highs each day for the next week in the mid to upper 90s.

