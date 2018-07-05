× Professional fireworks show sparks brush fire in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Metro area police and fire crews were stretched thin this 4th of July, flooded with firework complaints and reported brush fires.

Even some of the professional shows had issues, including one at City Park in Westminster

It started around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, shortly after the fireworks show finished.

Tall flames and smoke filled the area as crowds of people stood by to watch; crews were quickly on scene and able to get it under control.

Meanwhile in Douglas County, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were overwhelmed with calls on fireworks.

We currently have 57 calls for service & 51 of those calls are fireworks complaints. Deputies are doing their best to get to each call but response times may be extended due to the large amount of calls & active emergencies. We appreciate your patience & understanding. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 5, 2018

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the department said they were dealing with more than 50 calls all due to firework complaints, tweeting out that response times would be extended due to the large amount of calls.

Crews also responded to numerous brush fires last night, including in Elizabeth, Lakewood and portions of Arapahoe County.

No massive, out of control fires were reported in the region last night.