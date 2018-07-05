Overnight shooting injures 1, no suspect information released

DENVER — A shooting in a Denver alleyway wounded a nearby resident not involved in the incident, Denver Police said early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the department, police are investigating a shooting in an alleyway in the 2500 block of South Gilpin Street.

One person in a nearby house was hit and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not issued any information on the suspect.

