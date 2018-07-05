Mural artists combat graffiti in Thornton

THORNTON — In an effort to combat graffiti, the city of Thornton is having local artists create unique murals on its utility boxes.

Why utility boxes? Well, according to the city, that’s where most graffiti has been found in the community.

Thornton calls it the ‘Outside the Box Traffic Box Mural’ project.

This Summer, the city turned 15 utility boxes into works of art; up from 7 in 2017. In 2019, Thornton is hoping to add 30 more.

Some of the utility boxes look like popcorn boxes, others reflect Colorado scenery – they’re all different.

Other communities like Fort Collins, Loveland and Adams County have similar projects.

You can learn more about Thornton’s, by clicking here.