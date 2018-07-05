× Missing 7-year-old from Wheat Ridge found safe

DENVER — Police said 7-year-old Zion Dominguez was safely located Thursday.

The girl was missing from Wheat Ridge and the subject of an endangered-missing advisory since Monday.

The advisory was canceled.

Wheat Ridge police said the girl and her grandmother walked into the police station Thursday afternoon.

Investigators originally said the girl may have been with her non-custodial mother, Fanesa Dominguez. Police said the girl’s mother has not been located and she is not in custody.