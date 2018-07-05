× Lake Christine Fire destroys 3 homes, grows to almost 5,300 acres

BASALT, Colo. — An erratic wildfire charging through extremely dry land in a community near the Colorado ski town of Aspen destroyed three homes and forced people to flee in the middle of the night, authorities said Thursday.

While people in the rest of the country watched fireworks to celebrate July 4, hundreds of people gathered around the Colorado town of Basalt late into the night to watch pockets of fire dance on a hillside. Just an hour after authorities said the fire had stabilized, a neighborhood was ordered to flee early Thursday.

“The Lake Christine Fire grew significantly on July 4th, due to erratic outflow winds, extremely dry fuels, and single digit relative humidity. Local crews worked all night long, performing firing operations and protecting over a hundred homes. Unfortunately, three homes were destroyed during the extreme fire behavior and prolific ember shower,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The fire had burned about 5,263 acres and was 0% contained by late Thursday afternoon. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said fire operations were continuing and all evacuation orders remained in effect.

Residents have evacuated more than 500 houses, including sprawling multimillion-dollar properties as well as mobile homes and condos of people working in the region where affordable housing is scarce.

Smoke from the fire temporarily halted flights at Aspen’s airport about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away.

Authorities say the fire started Tuesday evening after two people at the Basalt shooting range used tracer bullets, which illuminate the path of fired bullets.

Richard Karl Miller, 23, and Allison Sarah Marcus, 22, both of El Jebel face 4th-degree arson charges for firing the bullets. They could face additional charges after the investigation is concluded, according to Amber Barrett, a spokeswoman for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge is a misdemeanor. They were given a summons and not arrested, so they aren’t being held in the Eagle County Jail.