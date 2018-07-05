Hot off the Grill: Firecracker Grilled Chicken

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Firecracker Grilled Chicken & Red, White & Blue Baked Potato Salad.
Firecracker Grilled Chicken
Ingredients:
- 12 chicken legs
- 1/2 cup franks red hot (or your favorite hot sauce)
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup brown sugar, light
- 2 tsp fresh garlic, finely minced
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- Red pepper flake, to taste
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, combine the hot sauce, oil, sugar, garlic, lemon juice, salt. Pepper and red pepper flake. Remove from heat, and allow to cool.
- In a zip closing bag, place the chicken legs and cover with marinade. Place bag onto a sheet pan or into a baking dish and place into refrigerator overnight.
- Pre-heat grill to medium- high heat.
- Remove chicken from the refrigerator and grill 7-9 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165F.
- Remove from grill and serve with your favorite side dish.
Red, White & Blue Baked Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of each, red bliss, Yukon gold and purple Peruvian potatoes.
- 1 ½ cups sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup mayo
- 8 sliced of bacon, cooked crispy and chopped
- 6 green onions, sliced
- 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Wash and chop potatoes into 1” cubes and place into large pot and cover with cold water. Place onto the stovetop and bring to a boil. Boil for roughly 20 minutes or until fork tender. Drain potatoes and allow to cool.
- Once potatoes are cool, cute them into quarters. Keep all cut purple potatoes in a separate bowl.
- In a medium sized bowl, mix together the sour cream or Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, bacon, green onions and cheese.
- Toss the red and white potatoes in the sour cream mixture and taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper, at the very end gently toss in the blue potatoes so they do not break up and dye your whole salad blue. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve and keep cool.