× Good chance of rain & thunderstorms today for the Mountains and Front Range

A small surge of Monsoon moisture is en route to Colorado. Today is our best chance of actual rain in the next 7 days. We’ll also see thunderstorms mixed in. Highs reach 85 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The best chance of rain is 2pm-10pm.

The Mountains have Flash Flood Watches for parts of the southern mountains including the Spring Creek Fire zone. I’m forecasting a high chance (60%) of rain and thunderstorms today in the Central and Southern Mountains. A 40% chance in the Northern Mountains. Higher humidity levels. High temps 75-85.

The Monsoon moisture lingers over the mountains south of I-70 through the weekend. That means good chances for afternoon rain/t-storms each day. So, plan on lightning each afternoon if you’re climbing, biking, hiking.

It’s a split forecast. The Front Range turns hot and dry with mid 90s Saturday-Sunday-Monday.

