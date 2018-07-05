Exploring Chimney Rock National Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHULETA COUNTY — On top of its four National Parks, Colorado is home to eight National Monuments.

One of those National Monuments is Chimney Rock National Monument, situated between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado.

Among its stunning and abundant features, you’ll find archaeological ruins, artifacts and plenty of wildlife.

Overall, Chimney Rock National Monument sits at 7,000 feet above sea level — providing stunning views of both Colorado and New Mexico.

To learn more about it, select play on the video above to watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado segment. Or click here to learn more from the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.