EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump tweeted. “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this.”

Pruitt’s resignation follows months during which the EPA administrator has been embroiled in one ethics controversy after the next.

Trump said on Twitter that Pruitt’s recently-Senate confirmed deputy Andrew Wheeler will on Monday assume the duties of acting administrator of the EPA.

“I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!” Trump tweeted.