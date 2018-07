Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police were investigating a possible vehicular assault in the Lowry neighborhood late Thursday night.

Officer responded to the 400 block of Golfers Way. That's near East Lowry Boulevard and Yosemite Street.

A post on Twitter from DPD said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

That was all the information police released.

This story is developing, and it will be updated.