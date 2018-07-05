Arvada police say string of business break-ins may be connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. - Police are investigating a string of break-ins that may be connected, all near a popular strip mall. They were caught on camera.

“It was glass everywhere,” Brenda Gallegos, owner of LOMA Eye Care said.

A shattered front door and shattered dreams.

“I mean it’s heart-breaking. It’s devastating because we put our pride and joy and all of our money into this,” Gallegos said.

“We offer free eye exams for kiddos who don’t have eye insurance so we’re not even to the point where we’re making money but we still want to give what we can,” Charles Gallegos said.

Brenda and her husband, Charles Gallegos got a security alert on their cell phone, around 3 a.m. Thursday, that their eye care center off of West 64th Avenue had just been burglarized. The criminal threw a rock through the glass door.

“They took Versace, they took Burberry,” Gallegos said.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man dart across the screen. Then he pauses to try and break into the display case.

“He stops and tries to elbow it a couple times,” Charles Gallegos said.

He couldn’t get into that case, but Gallegos said he made off with nine designer frames, eye equipment and even swiped their donation box for children’s candy.

“They took the time to empty out the cash that was in there,” Gallegos said.

Then two doors down, an attempted break in at the Gala Beauty Salon was unsuccessful. Their front door glass is smashed but the person did not get inside.

But half a mile away, on Sheridan Boulevard, police say there was another break-in overnight at the Tranquility Salon at Hidden Lake. Police told the Problem Solvers, the suspect used the same “m.o.” The criminal used a rock to break in. That owner didn’t want to go on camera. Police said the thief took jewelry. For the Gallegos family, they say this burglary is a big setback.

“You do this to a small business there’s lost wages, lost revenue, lost everything - we have to keep the lights on. That’s the biggest thing for us now, we might have to shut down for a couple days just so we can get things up and running again,” Gallegos said. “If he would have walked in and said, I need money or help with my vision – we probably would have gave him the free eye exam, and that’s the ironic part about it.”

If you have any information on the burglaries, contact Arvada Police at 720-898-6900.