Animal shelters fill up after the 4th of July

DENVER — The day after the 4th of July is always a busy time for animal shelters. The loud booms from the celebrations tend to scare our furry friends away from home.

The issue is nothing new, every Independence Day shelters tend to get more lost and found animals compared to the rest of the year.

“The day after the 4th of July is one of the busier days for people coming in looking for lost pets,” Maia Brusseau with the Dumb Friends League said. “It could be due to fireworks it could also be due to the fact that when people have barbecues and parties, they’ll have a tendency to have their doors open more.”

At the Dumb Friends League in Denver, people were in and out all day on Thursday hoping their lost pets were there.

The same thing happened at the Denver Animal Shelter.

“We’ve had about 12 dogs and 4 cats dropped off,” Daniel Ettinger with the Denver Animal Shelter said.

If you lost your cat or dog, check the local shelter and see if it has been dropped off. Another good tip is to take to social media and post a picture on Twitter, Facebook or Nextdoor.