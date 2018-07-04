Woman climbs Statue of Liberty NYPD says, Liberty Island evacuated

NEW YORK — A woman is climbing the Statue of Liberty, police said.

PIX11 reports park police and the NYPD are both on the scene. Two officers used a ladder to climb to the base of the statue and are talking to the woman. She is perched against the statue’s robes. Police have been talking with the woman.

She’s taken off her shirt several times and shown a message on it off, but the message written on her shirt is not clear on video from the scene.

People on their way to Liberty Island are not being allowed to continue to the park and people already there are being evacuated, according to tweets.

An NYPD helicopter is on the scene.

The woman started climbing the statue around 3:30 p.m. ET

Protesters with Rise and Resist New York had unfurled an “Abolish ICE” banner at the statue earlier Wednesday, but the group said in a tweet that the woman climbing the statue is not associated with that protest.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.