BOULDER, Colo. — A 17-year-old survived a 30-foot fall while climbing the first Flatiron in Boulder Tuesday evening.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff, the teen was visiting his sister from Saudi Arabia at the time. He lost his footing and fell about 30 feet.

Authorities received the call reporting the fall at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday.

A number of agencies responded. Rocky Mountain Rescue slowly carried the teen out of the area. He had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.