Teen killed on Colfax was community hero loved by students at East HS

DENVER — A somber 4th of July for one Denver family as they mourn the loss of 17-year-old Reese Grant-Cobb.

The teen was killed on Sunday, July 1 at the corner of Colfax and Pearl after he was approached by two men just after 11 p.m.

Police are searching for several suspects who were seen heading west down Colfax after the attack.

Reese’s mother Beverly Grant tells FOX31 her son was “compassionate, he was loving, he was kind.”

She says he was unconditional in everything that he gave.

Reece’s father, Roger Cobb, says he is devastated by the loss of a son who made him exceptionally proud.

Close family friend Talih Abdullah adds those who knew Reese loved him. “His sense of community, his big heart (he was) just really loved and he is going to be greatly missed.”

Reese earned the respect of fellow students at East High School where he played football but always found time to help those who struggled.

One student spoke at a vigil saying Reese prevented him from committing suicide. Grant says “this young man said Reese saved his life, he said Reese just kept on bugging me, he wouldn’t leave me alone.

Reese drove to my house and stayed with me.” Reece helped his mother at the MoBetter Green Farmer’s Marketplace in the Five Points neighborhood, providing those in the area with healthy food options.

Damien Thompson, who also works on the project tells FOX31, “He was an incredibly humble and compassionate young man, not a mean spirited bone in his body. He had a lot of respect for elders and loved his family.”

Those who knew Reece are pleading with the community to help bring those who took him away from them to justice.

Abdullah says, “Sometimes you think until it happens to you ‘this is somebody else’s child’ but this is all of our children it’s going to be somebody else, this is not going to stop and if anybody knows anything you need to say something.”

A $2,000 reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information or who would like to donate to the amount of the reward should contact Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

A second vigil will be held for Reese on Friday, July 6 at the East High School football field at 8 p.m. The family says everyone is welcome to attend.