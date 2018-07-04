Storms threaten the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Wednesday evening in Denver and along the Front Range. So, if you are planning to be out for the July 4th festivities just remember "when thunder roars head indoors."

The timing of the storms looks to be until about 9 p.m. Most storms will then head onto the eastern plains before ending around midnight. So, there is a window for fireworks displays to go off after the storms depart the metro.

We will have more storms possible on Thursday. Again, the timing looks to be in the late afternoon and lasting into the evening. Some of those storms could produce hail, lightning & gusty wind.

The forecast looks dry starting on Friday and lasting through the middle of next week. And, temperatures look to sizzle once again as we quickly heat back into the mid & upper 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.