Pre-evacuations issued in Fremont, Custer Counties for Adobe Fire

WETMORE, Colo. — A wildfire burning west of Pueblo has forced authorities to issue pre-evacuation notices in two counties.

The fire is in the San Carlos Ranger District in the Northern Wet Mountains, according to authorities. It has burned about 85 acres.

Also known as the Adobe Fire, it is burning about 5 miles west of Wetmore, according to KRDO.

The following communities are under a pre-evacuation notice: Adobe Creek, Trinity Ranch, TV Hills, Florence Mountain Park and areas south of County Road 15 in Fremont County.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon. Initial crews fighting the fire included five air tankers, three helicopters, three hand crews, three fire engines and one water tender.

The fire is moving eastward. Authorities believe it was caused by lightning.