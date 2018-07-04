Cooler Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms in afternoon, evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Happy Fourth of July! High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees Wednesday. The forecast high is 88 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Denver hit 99 degrees Tuesday.

Skies start with smoky sunshine before a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The mountains will also begin the day with sunshine, followed by isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be between 75 and 90 degrees.

A small surge of monsoon moisture arrives Thursday. There will be a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the mountains and Front Range. Highs will be around 84.

Monsoon moisture remains over the mountains south of Interstate 70 Friday, Saturday and Sunday with enhanced chances for afternoon thunderstorms. That's not the case across the Front Range, where we will stay drier with temperatures in the 90s returning.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.