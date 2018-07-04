Arapahoe County burglary victim makes public plea for return of medical device remote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- A burglary victim, living near Englewood, is making a public plea for help. She is hoping something she depends on for her health will be returned. The stolen item is literally causing her headaches.

The woman-- who FOX31 is not naming-- was getting her children ready for school on June 25 when she realized her vehicle had been ransacked. She said her backpack was stolen. Inside the backpack was her purse, work computer and an all-important remote control.

“The hardest thing to replace is the remote,” she said.

The remote helps the mom relieve constant and debilitating migraines. It controls a device of wires inside her head that creates low-frequency vibrations to ease tension. Since the remote was stolen, the mom has been relying on medication that doesn’t work as well.

Arapahoe County deputies have been told her stolen credit card was used at a Target near Hampden and Tamarac and at a Micro Center near Quincy and Tamarac, according to the mom. She says she wants whoever victimized her to look into their heart and do the right thing.

“I really believe that there are a lot of really good people out there who make bad mistakes,” she said. “One bad mistake can ruin your life. I don’t want to ruin their life, and I don’t want them to ruin mine either.”

Her hope is that the remote is returned-- no questions asked. If the remote is not returned, she is unsure if doctors will be able to program a new one or if some sort of surgery will be required.