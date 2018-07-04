× 2 issued summons for allegedly starting Lake Christine Fire at Basalt shooting range

BASALT, Colo. — Two people have been issued summons for allegedly starting a wildfire at a shooting range near Basalt.

The Lake Christine Fire began shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD).

It is burning on the north side of Highway 82 about 1 mile north of Basalt in Pitkin County, according to reports.

CRFPD said the fire has burned 50 to 60 acres and is 0 percent contained. About 80 homes are currently threatened.

A number of agencies are fighting the fire in addition to CRFPD, including the Snowmass Wildcat Fire District, the Aspen Fire Department, Upper Colorado River Fire and Rifle Helitak. Two helicopters and an air tanker are also working on the fire.

Mandatory evacuations include:

Original Road

Silverado Drive

Hillcrest Drive

Sagewood Court

Pineridge area

Pre-evacuation orders include:

Big Pinion Drive

Little Pinion Drive

Any residence between Aspen Junction and Big Pinion along the north side of Highway 82

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Basalt High School: 600 Southside Drive in Basalt.

CRFPD said the fire was caused by people shooting tracer rounds, which illuminate a bullet’s path after being shot. Tracer rounds are prohibited during Stage 2 fire restrictions, which are currently in place in Eagle County.

“The suspects have been issued a summons in lieu of arrest by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Department,” the agency said.

There have been no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.