Woman dies following early morning house fire in northwest Denver

DENVER -- A woman was killed in a house fire in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, neighbors called 911 about smoke coming from a home near 44th Avenue and Raritan Street.

Firefighters arrived and found a woman inside. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The Denver Fire Department said she died at the hospital.

The woman did not own the condemned house, which DFD described as a "hoarder house."

An investigation is ongoing.