× Wildfire breaks out near Basalt in Pitkin County, Mandatory evacuations ordered

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire has been reported in the area of Lake Christine near Basalt Tuesday evening. It was burning on the north side of Highway 82 about one mile north of Basalt in Pitkin County according to reports.

The Colorado State Patrol said mandatory evacuations were underway for the Hillcrest and Silverado subdivisions in Basalt.

The Aspen Times reported Basalt police officers were going door-to-door in the Aspen Junction neighborhood telling people to evacuate as well. That’s along Original Road and Hillcrest Drive.

The fire started on the gun range there, according to authorities.

Pre-evacuation alerts went to residents in the area of the Wilds neighborhood, as well as Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood.

New wildfire start – 1 mile north of Basalt, Colorado. First reported approx 1800 local time. #cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/ev3UURTn6T — Kyle Nelson (@WxKyleNelson) July 4, 2018