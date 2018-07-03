Touring CSU’s Annual Flower Trial Garden

FORT COLLINS — In the land of the Colorado State Rams a colorful collection is blooming yet again.

For more than 30 years, the Annual Flower Trial Garden has brought a flourishing field of flowers to Fort Collins.

Dr. Jim Klett is a professor of horticulture at Colorado State University and is the brainchild of the operation. Klett said the garden’s diverse assortment is one of the best in the nation.

“People can come and basically view close to 1,100 different varieties this year,” said Klett. “I’m told we are in the top 3 in the country.”

If visitors are looking for more than just a beautiful sight, Klett told us the garden also offers information about every species it represents.

“Everything is labeled out here and it tells you if it was grown from seed or from cuttings,” said Klett.

This special spot offers the perfect place to picnic or enjoy a walk; the self-supported garden is free to the public.

“I just want the citizens to come and enjoy this,” said Klett. “It’s a gem of Northern Colorado.”

The Annual Flower Trial Garden will host a Consumer Day on Saturday, August 11th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visitors can pick their favorite flowers and enjoy free refreshments and prizes. Admission to Consumer Day is free.