Switzerland Fire near Boulder fully contained

BOULDER, Colo. — The Switzerland Fire that started on Sugarloaf Mountain in Boulder County Monday is now fully contained.

The fire burned about one acre. It was likely caused by a human and is under investigation.

UPDATE: #SwitzerlandFire declared contained at 1 ac at 2 pm. Smoke may continue to be visible on interior as firefighters "mop up" interior. Likely human caused and under investigation. Forest Service is grateful for assistance from @SugarloafFPD @bouldercolorado @BldrCOSheriff pic.twitter.com/DL4bJgF9s6 — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) July 2, 2018

Pre-evacuation orders had been issued for homes on several roads in the area.

Sugarloaf Mountain is directly west of Boulder city limits.

The fire is separate from the Sugarloaf Fire burning in Grand County.