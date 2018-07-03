Oprah Winfrey says that a 2020 presidential run ‘would kill me’

Oprah Winfrey is again dampening speculation that she may be planning to run for president.

When she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her impact on the world of entertainment at this year’s Golden Globe Awards in January, she gave a much-praised speech, saying “a new day is on the horizon.” People speculated that she might be thinking about running for president. Many even hoped for Oprah 2020.

But Winfrey, 64, tells British Vogue in a new interview that she couldn’t stomach a presidential run.

“In that political structure — all the non-truths, the bullsh*t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on — I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey told British Vogue. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Winfrey, who is on British Vogue’s August cover, also has been outspoken in her support for the #MeToo movement and victims of sexual abuse.

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times’, but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” she told British Vogue. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”

She also talked about attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, where she was one of just a handful of guests from Hollywood.

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love,” she told British Vogue, referencing the Episcopal bishop who spoke at the ceremony. “Reverend Curry was right!”

British Vogue will release the full interview when the issue hits newsstands July 6.