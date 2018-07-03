Nearly $40 million spent fighting six active wildfires in Colorado so far

The cost of containing Colorado’s current wildfires – some of which have grown to near record acreage numbers – is quickly adding up.

With fires burning across the state, millions are required to fight the blaze and save homes and lives.

According to a public information officer for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver, these are latest numbers as of noon on Tuesday:

Chateau Fire: $900,000

Weston Pass Fire: $1,300,000

Sugarloaf Fire $173,000

Burro Fire: $2,866,400

416 Fire: $27.8 million

Spring Creek Fire: $6,500,000

In total, that means $39,539,400 has already been spent to fight the fires, some of which continue to grow.

The Spring Fire in Costilla County exploded to 79,944 acres as of Tuesday morning. 715 people are fighting the fire, which is just 5 percent contained.

The 416 Fire has burned over 52,000 acres and is 37 percent contained.

The Burro Fire has burned 4,415 acres and is 40 percent contained.

The Chateau Fire has reached 1,328 acres and is 15 percent contained.

The Sugarloaf Fire has burned 1,300 acres and is just one percent contained.

The Weston Pass Fire has burned 9,342 acres and has no containment.