Mid 90s Tuesday, cold front arrives for Fourth of July

DENVER -- Tuesday will be another hot, smoky day. Expect a high of 94 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with smoky sunshine and a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The mountains can also expect smoky sunshine with a 10 percent chance of dry, gusty storms. Highs will be between 75 and 90 degrees.

A cold front moves into Colorado on Wednesday for the Fourth of July. The morning will be dry, followed by a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will drop about 10 degrees into the mid 80s.

The mountains can also expect a good chance for thunderstorms Wednesday. Be careful if outside on high peaks. It is possible the thunderstorms will start before 12 p.m.

Expect similar conditions on Thursday for the mountains and Front Range.

Hot, dry weather returns to the Front Range Friday through Sunday. However, that may not be the case in the mountains, where a small surge of monsoon moisture will increase the chance of afternoon storms.

