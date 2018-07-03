Mayor Hancock’s accuser suspended by Denver Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The female Denver police detective who publicly accused Denver’s mayor of sexual harassment has been suspended. Detective Leslie Branch-Wise, who was investigating a theft complaint, is accused of executing a search warrant on the wrong home.

A four-page letter of discipline, obtained by FOX31, shows Branch-Wise was suspended for four days without pay.

In the #MeToo Movement, Branch-Wise has been the voice calling out Denver Mayor Michael Hancock for inappropriate text messages with sexual undertones. Detective Branch-Wise is now the one in hot water for what the city calls "an egregious home invasion that was clearly avoidable.”

The disciplinary action, ordered by Chief White, has been upheld by the executive director for Denver’s Department of Safety.

Branch-Wise is accused of not vetting a criminal complaint of theft thoroughly enough to identify the appropriate house to search for stolen property. No one was at the house in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood where officers where forced to “ ... break through the door to get in," as stated in the discipline letter.

“Detective Branch-Wise received conflicting information regarding the [suspect’s] address from different sources," the letter stated.

Branch-Wise did not exercise care when she incorrectly assumed that one of the addresses was the correct one, according to the city.

FOX31 called Branch-Wise's lawyer to get her side of the story. We were unable to reach him ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.