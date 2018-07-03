× March of Dimes MUDD Volleyball – 8/4

Who: March of Dimes

What: MUDD Volleyball tournament

When: Saturday, August 4th – registration opens at 7am, games start and 9am and run till 3pm

Where: Majestic Realty Company (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to continue its support for this year’s MUDD Volleyball Tournament presented by our partners at March of Dimes. Start a team or join one and reserve your spot for a Muddy, fun-filled day of charity.

Money raised through MUDD Volleyball will enable March of Dimes to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care. It will help March of Dimes advocate for policies that prioritize their health. In addition, it will fund research to find solutions to the biggest health threats while supporting moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when things don’t go according to plan.

For more information and to register, click here.