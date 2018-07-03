Man sentenced for dumping chemical-filled bottles in Roaring Fork River

ASPEN, Colo. — A western Colorado man has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service for throwing dozens of sealed bottles containing bleach and other common household chemicals into the Roaring Fork River.

Ricardo Maestrino Parras Membreno said during his sentencing hearing on Monday that his actions stemmed from his tough upbringing in El Salvador and the death of his mother two years ago. He did not provide further explanation.

Membreno pleaded guilty to a single count of felony criminal mischief last month.

Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey says a large number of agencies worked on the case since it was “initially a cause of great concern.”

Authorities have determined that the bottles were not linked to any kind of drug operation.