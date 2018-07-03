× Jeffco Fair & Festival – 8/10 – 8/12

What: Jeffco Fair and Festival

When: Friday, August 10th through Sunday, August 12th

Where: Jefferson County Fairgrounds (click here for map)

Come out to the Jeffco Fair and Festival for your dose of Colorado summer fun this August 10th-12th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Jeffco Fair and Festival offers fun for the whole family and people of all ages. Enjoy entertainment, food and beverage, rodeo, a carnival, vendors and much more!

Tickets go on sale July 21st.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.