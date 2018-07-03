Impact Trump’s college admissions race policy might have on Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tuesday President Trump made a point to tell colleges and universities across the country to focus on race less.

The announcement abolishes Obama-era rules regarding race in the admissions process. Instead, universities have been directed to be "race neutral" in the application process.

Across the country Tuesday the news received mixed reviews. The Director of Higher Learning in Colorado -- Dan Baer - said much of Colorado's rules would remain in place at public universities.

"Colorado colleges and universities know in order to build strong successful campuses they need to have diverse campuses," Baer said.

State Senator Rhonda Fields - an African American leader - felt the same way.

"I personally feel attacked," Fields said.

"We need to be making sure we are doing all we can to create opportunities, educational opportunities for all students," Fields said.

The Problem Solvers looked at whether or not Obama's policies on race impacted college admissions in Colorado.

From 2005–2008 8,331 on average black students attended universities in Colorado

From 2013–2016 10,531 on average black students attended universities in Colorado

From 2005–2008 24,788 on average Hispanic Students went to universities in Colorado

From 2013-2016 40,450 on average Hispanic students went to universities in Colorado

Affirmative Action is likely an issue that won't be going away any time soon. Supreme Court cases are brewing including a case involving an Asian student and the allegation that Harvard University created policies that made it harder for Asian students to be admitted as compared to Hispanic or black students.

"It's so much harder to get into Harvard and other selective institutions if you are Asian than if you are white - which is much harder if you are Hispanic or black," Ilya Shapiro with the Cato Institute said.