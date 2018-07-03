Illegal fireworks carry big fine and jail time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have fire in the mountains and heat in the city as the 4th of July approaches.

Firefighters are sending out a warning about illegal fireworks, campfires and grills after 18 citations issued between June 22 and July 2 related to illegal possession and sales.

Fireworks and open burning are illegal in the City and County of Denver and in most areas across Colorado.

Captain Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers this is time to always ask, “what's the worst thing that could happen?”

He says there were 360 fire related calls on the 4th of July last year with five buildings burned as a result of fireworks. “People lost their belongings their heirlooms significant pieces of their life.”

Pixley says being caught with illegal fireworks carries a $999 fine and a year in jail, “People need to understand that we don't take this lightly.”

Campfires present an enormous risk and even grills used at home on decks can be dangerous. Pixley warns, “You can use your grill at home, but keep an eye on it, especially in windy weather.”

Denver Fire officials say gas grills can be checked for leaks by rubbing dish soap on the gas line before the grill is turned on. If bubbles develop then a leak may be present.

Police say if you see anyone using fireworks in areas where they are illegal, call 911 immediately.