Who: Freedom Service Dogs of America and the Zoology Foundation

What: Hairy and Hilarious

When: Tuesday, July 17th from 5:30p-10p

Where: Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village (click for map)

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is proud to support this year’s Hairy and Hilarious event benefiting Freedom Service Dogs of America and the Zoology Foundation. Join Everyday’s own Kathie J. as she emcees a high energy night of comedy for a good cause.

Our headliner is Comic Ventriloquist, Marc Rubben, who combines his unique stand-up comedy with onstage audience participation, and expert ventriloquism with the help of his colorful cast of characters. Proceeds raised from this event will go towards the purchase of a brand new transport van for Freedom Service Dogs!

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by clicking here!