Fourth of July Forecast: Cooler temperatures and chance for severe storms

It has been another hot and smoky day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid 90s and wildfire smoke still creating hazy skies. A few gusty thunderstorms will develop in the foothills and along the Front Range this evening and will clear overnight.

The northeast plains are under a marginal risk for severe storms today. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds.

A cold front will move through Colorado Wednesday morning cooling temperatures to the mid 80s in Denver. There is a 30 percent chance for afternoon storms on the Front Range for the Fourth of July. The best timing for storms will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, additional late night storms could be triggered by storm outflow so stay weather aware through the evening.

Storms that develop tomorrow could turn severe for the areas in green (including Denver). Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Here's the severe weather outlook for the 4th of July. The areas in green (including Denver) are under a marginal risk for severe storms with hail and gusty winds being the main threats! #cowx pic.twitter.com/qzwzfVlCYt — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) July 3, 2018

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Thursday with a 40 percent chance for afternoon storms. Storms once again could be severe on the Front Range and plains.

Drier weather moves in on Friday and lasts into next week with temperatures in the 90s.

