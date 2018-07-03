× FORTitude 10K – 9/3

What: FORTitude 10k

When: Monday, September 3rd – first wave takes off at 8am

Where: Fort Collins, CO (see course map below)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to again be the official television sponsor of the second annual FORTitude 10K. Make the trip out to Fort Collins or tune in to Colorado’s Own Channel 2 the morning of for full coverage of Northern Colorado’s newest running tradition.

From the same people who bring you the historic BOLDERBoulder, the FORTitude 10K combines everything that makes running in Colorado great. The course celebrates the great city of Fort Collins, taking participants on a scenic route that weaves through many classic Fort Collins neighborhoods while passing landmarks like City Park, downtown, and CSU campus and will finish up in the CSU stadium.

Click here for downloadable course map.

Colorado viewers who can’t make it to Fort Collins on race day will have a chance to keep up with all the action, thanks to pre, during and post-race coverage on Channel 2. Attendees will have a chance to meet KWGN anchors and reporters and be part of the television action.

For more information and to register, click here.