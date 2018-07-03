Florida fisherman hooks bale of marijuana on his birthday

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A fisherman in Florida thought he made a big catch while celebrating his birthday – but instead he hooked a bale of marijuana on Monday morning.

Jorge Bustamante was fishing off the coast of Pompano Beach when he caught the big square bale, WSVN reports.

Bustamante did the right thing and notified the Coast Guard, but before it was taken away he made sure to get several pictures to document his catch. Authorities gave him the nickname “square grouper.”

He told WSVN that he jokingly calls his catch his “Pablo Escobar birthday present.”

And yes, Bustamante posted on Instagram that he did indeed catch some actual fish on the trip. Safe to say he won’t forget this birthday anytime soon.